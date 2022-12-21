Mt. Zion delivers smashing punch to stump Shelbyville 71-36

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Zion put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Shelbyville for a 71-36 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Mt Zion and Shelbyville squared off with December 21, 2021 at Shelbyville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 17, Mt Zion squared off with Tolono Unity in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

