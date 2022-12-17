Mt. Zion denies Tolono Unity's challenge 51-36

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Mt. Zion will take its 51-36 victory over Tolono Unity during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.