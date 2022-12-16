Mt. Zion earns stressful win over Mattoon 42-38

Mt. Zion derailed Mattoon's hopes after a 42-38 verdict in Illinois girls basketball on December 16.
Last season, Mattoon and Mt Zion faced off on February 9, 2022 at Mattoon High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 8, Mt Zion squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
