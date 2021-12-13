Mt. Zion finds small margin for win in tilt with Maroa-Forsyth 51-43

Mt. Zion edged Maroa-Forsyth in a close 51-43 encounter in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Auburn and Mt Zion took on Clinton on December 7 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
The Trojans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-19 advantage over the Braves as the first quarter ended.
Mt. Zion broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-29 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.
Mt. Zion's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 17-14 points differential.
