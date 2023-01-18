Mt. Zion hustles by Decatur St. Teresa 66-55

Mt. Zion collected a solid win over Decatur St. Teresa in a 66-55 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.
Last season, Mt Zion and Decatur St Teresa squared off with January 19, 2022 at Mt Zion High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Urbana and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 10 at Mt Zion High School. For results, click here.
