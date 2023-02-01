Mt. Zion nets nifty victory over Chatham Glenwood 48-43

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Zion defeated Chatham Glenwood 48-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.

In recent action on January 27, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Jacksonville . For results, click here. Mt Zion took on Taylorville on January 28 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.