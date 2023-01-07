Mt. Zion outlasts Effingham 54-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Mt. Zion spurred past Effingham 54-41 on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Effingham and Mt Zion faced off on February 10, 2022 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Mt Zion faced off against Paris and Effingham took on Oakland Tri-County on December 26 at Effingham High School. For results, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
