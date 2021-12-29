Mundelein Carmel Catholic rains down on Springfield 48-36

 Skip to main content
Stretched out and finally snapped, Mundelein Carmel Catholic put just enough pressure on Springfield to earn a 48-36 victory on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Mundelein Carmel Catholic opened with a 14-7 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Corsairs registered a 24-16 advantage at half over the Senators.

The Corsairs darted over the Senators 33-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 48-36 final-quarter tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

