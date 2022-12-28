 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mundelein Carmel earns solid win over Rochester 44-31

Rochester was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Mundelein Carmel prevailed 44-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Mundelein Carmel drew first blood by forging a 12-8 margin over Rochester after the first quarter.

The Corsairs' offense jumped in front for a 25-17 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Rochester responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 29-27.

The Corsairs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-4 edge.

Recently on December 17, Rochester squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. For more, click here.

