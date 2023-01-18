 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nashville stops Taylorville in snug affair 51-49

  • 0

Nashville edged Taylorville 51-49 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.

Recently on January 10, Taylorville squared off with Effingham in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' as Australian Open defense ends in injury

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' as Australian Open defense ends in injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News