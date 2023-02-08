Yes, Downs Tri-Valley looked relaxed while edging Champaign St. Thomas More, but no autographs please after its 63-61 victory on February 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Athens. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.