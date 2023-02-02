Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Georgetown-Ridge Farm passed in a 46-41 victory at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 2.

Last season, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with January 21, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School last season. Click here for a recap.

