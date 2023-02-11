It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Westville 55-49 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

