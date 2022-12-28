 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Needlepoint: Toulon Stark County sews up Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in slim triumph 43-38

Yes, Toulon Stark County looked relaxed while edging Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, but no autographs please after its 43-38 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Toulon Stark County played in a 48-23 game on December 29, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 19, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game. For more, click here.

