Neoga topped Tuscola 44-38 in a tough tilt on Feb. 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Neoga and Tuscola played in a 41-34 game on Feb. 22, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Neoga faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op . For a full recap, click here. Tuscola took on Catlin Salt Fork on Feb. 16 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.
