EFFINGHAM — It was worth the wait for Christopher High School girls basketball team.

After being ousted from the sectional final last year, the team was determined not to let that happen again this year.

From Day 1 in practice, the girls had the state tournament on their mind. And that's exactly what the Bearcats accomplished Monday evening, defeating Neoga, 50-45, in the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Super-Sectional.

The Bearcats improve to 30-3 overall with the victory and advance to play St. Thomas More of Champaign at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday at the state semifinals in Bloomington. Neoga finishes at 32-4.

On this night, like most other nights this basketball season, it was junior All-Stater Amiah Hargrove who drove her team to victory. The 6-foot-2 forward amassed 36 of her team's 50 points. Neoga was led by Haylee Campbell's 16 points.

Christopher first-year head coach Hayden Carter said he was excited for this team, his school and his community. Carter said beating Neoga and its throng of supporters was challenging for sure.

"Fortunately, we kind of took the crowd out of the game at times with the way we played. Once we got our composure, we played much better," Carter said.

In the first half, the two squads played to a 24 all standoff. Christopher won the first period 12-9 and Neoga won the second period 15-12.

Hargrove got the game started with a stickback basket for the Bearcats. Her teammate, Jessica Gordon, followed with a 3-pointer and a 5-0 lead. A drive by Hargrove with a two-pointer attached upped the score to 7-0.

But the Indians fought back valiantly.

Brynn Richards buried a 3-pointer to get Neoga on the board. After two free throws by Hargrove, Campbell came off the bench to draw two in-the-act-of-shooting fouls and made all four free throws, cutting the deficit to 9-7.

Hargrove hit a jumper to make it 11-7 and Sydney Richards fired in a jumper to pull the Indians within two again at 11-9. Bearcat Tori Crain hit one of two free throws for Christopher to account for the remainder of the first-period scoring.

Neoga quickly tied the game at 12 at the start of the second period when Allison Sampson knocked down a tripled. Campbell made two more free throws for the Indians' first lead of the game at 14-12.

Gordon tied it right back up at 14 on two free tosses of her own. Campbell scored down low near the basket and Brynn Richards dropped in her second trifecta of the night for a five-point bulge over the Cats at 19-14.

Christopher roared back.

Hargrove hit a jumper. Atalie Osborn countered with a layup basket for Neoga, 21-16. The Bearcats pressed, forcing turnovers. Hargrove scored four consecutive baskets for a 24-21 lead, but Brynn Richards' long 3-pointer was good just ahead of the halftime buzzer, tying the game at 24.