Neoga knocks off Arcola 48-41

Neoga wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 48-41 victory over Arcola in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 10.

The Indians' offense moved to a 25-23 lead over the Purple Riders at halftime.

The Indians hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 23-18 advantage in the frame.

