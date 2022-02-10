 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Neoga knocks off Arcola 48-41

  • 0

Neoga wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 48-41 victory over Arcola in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 10.

The Indians' offense moved to a 25-23 lead over the Purple Riders at halftime.

The Indians hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 23-18 advantage in the frame.

Recently on January 31 , Arcola squared up on Argenta-Oreana in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News