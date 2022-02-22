 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neoga nets nifty win over Tuscola 41-34

Neoga upended Tuscola for a narrow 41-34 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on February 22.

The Indians opened with a 22-19 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

In recent action on February 10, Neoga faced off against Arcola and Tuscola took on Bethany Okaw Valley on February 15 at Tuscola High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

