Neoga nets nifty win over Tuscola 41-34

Neoga upended Tuscola for a narrow 41-34 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on February 22.
The Indians opened with a 22-19 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
In recent action on February 10, Neoga faced off against Arcola and Tuscola took on Bethany Okaw Valley on February 15 at Tuscola High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
