Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Neoga prevailed 66-48 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 14.

In recent action on February 9, Neoga faced off against Arcola. For a full recap, click here.

