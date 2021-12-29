Neoga sprints past Tuscola 49-36

Neoga grabbed a 49-36 victory at the expense of Tuscola during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Indians made the first move by forging a 10-6 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 49-36 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.