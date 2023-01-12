Nerve-racking affair ends with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on top of St. Joseph-Ogden 42-35

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 42-35 in Illinois girls basketball on January 12.
The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 46-26 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 29, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.