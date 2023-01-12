Nerve-racking affair ends with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on top of St. Joseph-Ogden 42-35

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 42-35 in Illinois girls basketball on January 12.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 46-26 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 29, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

