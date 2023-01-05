Nerve-racking affair ends with Downs Tri-Valley on top of Clinton 58-53

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Downs Tri-Valley defeated Clinton 58-53 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Clinton and Downs Tri-Valley played in a 59-37 game on January 6, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 28, Clinton squared off with Tuscola in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
