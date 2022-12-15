Nerve-racking affair ends with Paxton-Buckley-Loda on top of Rantoul Township 35-29

Paxton-Buckley-Loda swapped jabs before dispatching Rantoul Township 35-29 on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 5, Rantoul Township faced off against Lincoln and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Urbana University Laboratory on December 8 at Urbana University Laboratory High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
