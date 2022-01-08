Nerve-racking affair ends with Rochester on top of Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35-28

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With little to no wiggle room, Rochester nosed past Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35-28 in Illinois girls basketball on January 8.

Rochester made the first move by forging a 16-4 margin over Breese Mater Dei Catholic after the first quarter.

Rochester's offense moved to a 25-13 lead over Breese Mater Dei Catholic at halftime.

The Knights turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Rockets put the game on ice.

Recently on December 29 , Rochester squared up on Wheaton-Warrenville South in a basketball game .

