Never a doubt: Petersburg PORTA breezes past Pawnee 54-23

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Petersburg PORTA's performance in a 54-23 destruction of Pawnee during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Petersburg PORTA and Pawnee played in a 70-23 game on December 27, 2021. For more, click here.

