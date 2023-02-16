Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with St. Joseph-Ogden's performance in a 47-26 destruction of Hoopeston in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

