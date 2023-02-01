New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op manhandles Raymond Lincolnwood 54-33

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Raymond Lincolnwood 54-33 in Illinois girls basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op faced off against Pleasant Plains . For results, click here. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Granite City on January 24 at Granite City High School. For more, click here.
