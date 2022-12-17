 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Niantic Sangamon Valley makes Argenta-Oreana walk the plank 47-27

  • 0

Niantic Sangamon Valley handled Argenta-Oreana 47-27 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 8, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Cerro Gordo and Niantic Sangamon Valley took on Raymond Lincolnwood on December 12 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News