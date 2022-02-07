Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op collects skin-tight win against Virden North Mac 49-40

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Virden North Mac 49-40 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.
In recent action on January 31, Virden North Mac faced off against Litchfield and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took on Springfield Lutheran on January 24 at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.