 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op collects skin-tight win against Virden North Mac 49-40

  • 0

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Virden North Mac 49-40 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.

In recent action on January 31, Virden North Mac faced off against Litchfield and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took on Springfield Lutheran on January 24 at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News