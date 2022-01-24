Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op escapes Springfield Lutheran 39-35

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Springfield Lutheran 39-35 in Illinois girls basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op faced off against Athens and Springfield Lutheran took on Pleasant Plains on January 17 at Springfield Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
