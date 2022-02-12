Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op overcomes Maroa-Forsyth in competitive affair 51-46

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op upended Maroa-Forsyth for a narrow 51-46 victory on February 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 7, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mt Pulaski and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took on Virden North Mac on February 7 at Virden North Mac High School. For a full recap, click here.
