No pain, no gain; Colfax Ridgeview overcomes Champaign St. Thomas More 45-29

Colfax Ridgeview tipped and eventually toppled Champaign St. Thomas More 45-29 at Colfax Ridgeview on February 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Colfax Ridgeview's shooting darted to a 23-16 lead over Champaign St. Thomas More at the half.
