No pain, no gain: Moweaqua Central A&M overcomes Sullivan 53-40

Sullivan was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Moweaqua Central A&M prevailed 53-40 at Moweaqua Central A&M High on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Sullivan and Moweaqua Central A&M squared off with January 20, 2022 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 5, Moweaqua Central A&M squared off with Athens in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

