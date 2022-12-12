No pain, no gain: Moweaqua Central A&M overcomes Sullivan 53-40

Sullivan was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Moweaqua Central A&M prevailed 53-40 at Moweaqua Central A&M High on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

