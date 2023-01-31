No pain, no gain: Pekin overcomes Canton 41-30

Pekin had its hands full but finally brushed off Canton 41-30 on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Pekin and Canton played in a 42-35 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on January 25, Canton squared off with Metamora in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.