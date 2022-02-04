No pain, no gain; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overcomes Chatham Glenwood 48-37

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chatham Glenwood 48-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 12-8 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 26-19 advantage at half over Chatham Glenwood.
The Cyclones moved over the Titans when the fourth quarter began 37-30.
