No pain, no gain; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overcomes Chatham Glenwood 48-37

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chatham Glenwood 48-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 12-8 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 26-19 advantage at half over Chatham Glenwood.

The Cyclones moved over the Titans when the fourth quarter began 37-30.

In recent action on January 29, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Rochester on January 28 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap

