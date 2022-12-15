 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No pain, no gain: Taylorville overcomes Pana 61-44

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Taylorville will take its 61-44 victory over Pana in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-12 lead over Pana.

The Tornadoes' offense jumped in front for a 28-25 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Taylorville moved to a 48-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-10 edge.

In recent action on December 8, Taylorville faced off against Lincoln and Pana took on Staunton on December 8 at Pana High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News