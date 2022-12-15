No pain, no gain: Taylorville overcomes Pana 61-44

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Taylorville will take its 61-44 victory over Pana in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-12 lead over Pana.

The Tornadoes' offense jumped in front for a 28-25 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Taylorville moved to a 48-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-10 edge.