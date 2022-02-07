No quarter given: Petersburg PORTA puts down Springfield Calvary 58-31

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Petersburg PORTA handled Springfield Calvary 58-31 in an impressive showing during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 29, Springfield Calvary faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Petersburg PORTA took on Auburn on January 31 at Auburn High School. Click here for a recap

