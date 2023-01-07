Nokomis chalks up convincing victory over Bethany Okaw Valley 54-22

Nokomis' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Bethany Okaw Valley 54-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Nokomis and Bethany Okaw Valley squared off with February 9, 2022 at Nokomis High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 28, Nokomis squared off with Gillespie in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.