 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal shuts off the power on Decatur MacArthur 63-31

  • 0

Normal stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 63-31 win over Decatur MacArthur in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Normal and Decatur MacArthur played in a 56-40 game on December 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 13, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Normal took on Urbana on December 17 at Normal Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa agrees to 12-year, $315 million deal with Mets despite agreement with Giants

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa agrees to 12-year, $315 million deal with Mets despite agreement with Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News