Normal shuts off the power on Decatur MacArthur 63-31

Normal stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 63-31 win over Decatur MacArthur in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Normal and Decatur MacArthur played in a 56-40 game on December 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Normal took on Urbana on December 17 at Normal Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.