Normal tacks win on Mahomet-Seymour 55-30

Normal's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 55-30 win over Mahomet-Seymour during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 24, Normal faced off against Springfield Southeast . For results, click here. Mahomet-Seymour took on Mt Zion on January 23 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.