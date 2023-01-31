Normal tacks win on Mahomet-Seymour 55-30

Normal's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 55-30 win over Mahomet-Seymour during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

