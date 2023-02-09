Normal showed no mercy to Danville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 69-13 victory on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Normal and Danville faced off on January 31, 2022 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on February 4, Danville faced off against Peoria Richwoods . Click here for a recap. Normal took on Springfield on February 1 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.