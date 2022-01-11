Normal University pays the price for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's fast lead 49-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin was on point from the very beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and stayed there at the end in a 49-35 victory over Normal University for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 11.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 49-33 margin over Normal University after the first quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Normal University took on Villa Grove on January 4 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.
