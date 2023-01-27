Normal University records thin win against Decatur Eisenhower 45-41

Mighty close, mighty fine, Normal University wore a victory shine after clipping Decatur Eisenhower 45-41 on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Normal University faced off against Jacksonville and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Lanphier on January 21 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.