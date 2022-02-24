Normal University sews up Canton 39-36

Normal University edged Canton in a close 39-36 encounter during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Little Giants took a 19-14 lead over the Pioneers heading to the intermission locker room.

The Pioneers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Little Giants 25-17 in the last stanza.

