Not for the faint of heart: Cayuga North Vermillion topples Fithian Oakwood 40-35

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cayuga North Vermillion nabbed it to nudge past Fithian Oakwood 40-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
