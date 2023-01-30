Oakland Tri-County comes to play in easy win over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-30

Oakland Tri-County ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 30.
Last season, Oakland Tri-County and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off on January 31, 2022 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 23, Oakland Tri-County squared off with Arcola in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.