Oakland Tri-County proves to be too much for Catlin Salt Fork 49-38

Oakland Tri-County trucked Catlin Salt Fork on the road to a 49-38 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 7.
In recent action on December 26, Oakland Tri-County faced off against Effingham and Catlin Salt Fork took on Tolono Unity on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.