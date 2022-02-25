Okawville explodes on Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-27

Okawville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Jacksonville Routt Catholic with an all-around effort during this 54-27 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 25.
Okawville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-23 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic.
