Okawville explodes on Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-27

Okawville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Jacksonville Routt Catholic with an all-around effort during this 54-27 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 25.

Okawville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-23 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic.

