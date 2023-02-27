Okawville tipped and eventually toppled Havana 58-45 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on Feb. 27.

Havana authored a promising start, taking a 15-14 advantage over Okawville at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets' shooting darted in front for a 28-18 lead over the Ducks at halftime.

Okawville darted to a 44-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Okawville faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic . For results, click here. Havana took on Annawan on Feb. 21 at Havana High School. For a full recap, click here.