Over and out: Arcola punches through Villa Grove 49-10

Arcola didn't tinker around with Villa Grove. A 49-10 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois girls basketball on January 20.

The Purple Riders registered a 19-4 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

In recent action on January 13, Villa Grove faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Arcola took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 13 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.

